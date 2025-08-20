Villagers in Kazakhstan Challenged a Chinese Cement Plant for Pollution Concerns, but Legal Loopholes Let it Stay

By Nurbek Bekmurzaev and Brian Hioe

Between 2019 and 2024, the residents of a small village in Kazakhstan named after Shegen Kodamanov in the southern Kyzylorda province fought against a Chinese cement plant located on the outskirts of their village. Tired of dealing with pollution from the plant and worried about the community's health, the villagers took the matter into their own hands and filed a formal complaint in court in 2021.

Their ultimate goal was to receive compensation and shut down or relocate the Gezhouba Shieli cement plant.

They won the battle but lost the war. The district and provincial courts sided with the villagers, overturning the local authorities’ assessment that did not detect pollution from the plant and ruling that the plant was built too close to the residential area in violation of the relevant legal framework.

Everything was going in the villagers’ favor until the Kazakh government intervened and amended the regulations governing the mandatory distance between hazardous plants and residential areas. This loophole allowed the plant to remain operational at its current location and continue polluting the area without facing legal consequences.

One of the 55 BRI projects

Kazakhstan is a key partner in China’s multinational mega-infrastructure project, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The Kazakh-Chinese bilateral cooperation extends far beyond cement and covers a wide range of industries, including energy, agriculture, machinery, mining, and others.

The Gezhouba Shieli plant was part of a mega investment deal signed between China and Kazakhstan in 2015, which envisioned the construction of 55 joint Kazakh-Chinese enterprises under the BRI worth USD 27.4 billion.

By 2023, half of these projects were completed or under construction, and activists had even set up a website called Eco Info China to track the implementation of these projects, assessing their social and environmental impact. The site is no longer accessible.

The cement plant was one of the first BRI projects to be completed. It was inaugurated in December 2018 in a nationally broadcast event, which Kazakhstan’s then-president Nursultan Nazarbayev attended in the capital Astana.

Here is a YouTube video about the cement plant, produced and broadcast by the Kazakh state television broadcaster, Qazaqstan.