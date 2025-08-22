World

Zelenskyy Pushes Allies For Quick Security Plan Amid Massive Russian Strikes

August 21, 2025 – Russia unleashes over 500 drones and missiles across Ukraine, killing civilians and hitting a U.S.-owned factory as Zelenskyy pushes allies for urgent security guarantees
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (file photo)
Published on

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Western allies to agree on a concrete plan for security guarantees within 7-10 days as Russia massively stepped up its aerial bombardment.

Russia's aerial attack on August 21 was the largest this month so far, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

The strikes came days after US President Donald Trump hosted Zelenskyy and European leaders to try to push forward peace negotiations.

“This war must end. We must put pressure on Russia to stop fighting,” Zelenskyy said in his daily video address, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin “only understands force and pressure.”

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched 574 drones and 40 missiles at multiple regions, causing civilian casualties and significant damage to residential areas and infrastructure.

A US-owned manufacturing plant was hit at Mukachevo, in the Zakarpattya region near Ukraine's western border.

The governor of the Zakarpattya region, Myroslav Biletskiy, said the plant is a civilian enterprise producing mostly household goods. He added that it was hit by two Kalibr missiles that caused a fire at the plant spreading over an area of 7,000 square meters.

Conor Phillips, public relations director of the damaged Flex Ltd. plant, said the facility does not produce, supply, or support any military equipment and is “strictly focused on civilian consumer manufacturing,” including products such as coffee machines.

“A few employees and contractors were injured, and six individuals remain in hospital and are receiving medical care,” Phillips said in a statement.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said the Mukachevo attack caused serious damage and casualties and that the strikes were "contrary to all efforts to end the war."

See Also: Trump and Zelenskyy to Meet in Washington for Ukraine–Russia Peace Talks

By The Numbers: Russian Air Attacks On Ukraine

Drone attacks have surged in 2025, with more than 4,000 recorded in May, 5,000 in June, over 6,000 in July and over 2400 by second half of August.

Bar graph showing missile and drone attacks on Ukraine by Russia.
Ukrainian Air Force Telegram Channel

At the Washington talks on August 18 it was agreed that a plan would be worked out for post-war security guarantees for Ukraine, led by European countries but with US support.

US and European military planners have since began meetings to explore what the overall security package could be, ahead of a final decision on it by political leaders.

On August 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said any presence of European troops in Ukraine would be "absolutely unacceptable," calling them "foreign intervention in some part of Ukrainian territory."

A day earlier he said the issue of security in Ukraine cannot be discussed without Russia.

See Also: Marco Rubio Defends Trump After Failed Russia-Ukraine Cease-Fire Talks

Could Putin And Zelenskyy Meet?

The Washington talks also made a call for Putin to meet Zelenskyy for face-to-face talks.

Lavrov told reporters on August 21 that Putin has repeatedly said he is ready to meet Zelenskyy, but there are some issues that need to be resolved before such a meeting could happen.

"Of course, I hope when and if it comes to signing future agreements, the issue of the legitimacy of the person signing these agreements on the Ukrainian side will be resolved," Lavrov emphasized.

Putin has questioned the legitimacy of Zelenskyy over the postponement of elections in Ukraine due to the war.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, said on August 21 that he aimed for a trilateral meeting including Trump.

"We want to have an understanding of the security guarantees architecture within seven to 10 days. And based on that understanding, we aim to hold a trilateral meeting," he said.
"If the Russians are not ready, then we would like to see a strong reaction from the United States," Zelenskyy stressed.

Andriy Zhupanin, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, told RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service that the Kremlin's refusal to participate would signal to Western countries that Moscow is not seeking an end to the war.

"It is important to show Donald Trump that it is not us who are stringing him along," he added.

(RFE/RL/NS)

Also Read:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (file photo)
Russia Boosts The Taliban's Quest For Legitimacy. Who Will Be Next?
civilian casualties
missile strike
Russia drone
Ukraine August 2025
Mukachevo
U.S.-owned factory
Flex plant
Zelenskyy security guarantees
Western Ukraine attack
aerial bombardment

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
NewsGram
www.newsgram.com