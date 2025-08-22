Zelenskyy Pushes Allies For Quick Security Plan Amid Massive Russian Strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Western allies to agree on a concrete plan for security guarantees within 7-10 days as Russia massively stepped up its aerial bombardment.

Russia's aerial attack on August 21 was the largest this month so far, according to the Ukrainian authorities.

The strikes came days after US President Donald Trump hosted Zelenskyy and European leaders to try to push forward peace negotiations.

“This war must end. We must put pressure on Russia to stop fighting,” Zelenskyy said in his daily video address, adding that Russian President Vladimir Putin “only understands force and pressure.”

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that Russia launched 574 drones and 40 missiles at multiple regions, causing civilian casualties and significant damage to residential areas and infrastructure.

A US-owned manufacturing plant was hit at Mukachevo, in the Zakarpattya region near Ukraine's western border.