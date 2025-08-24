For US, India is the only partner to counter Chinese dominance in Asia: Report

Washington, Aug 23 (IANS) India's geography, economy, and demographic trajectory position it as the "only realistic counterbalance" to Chinese dominance in Asia, a report highlighted on Saturday.
"In the shifting chessboard of 21st-century geopolitics, the Indo-Pacific has emerged as the decisive arena for global power. For the United States, containing Beijing’s ambitions requires more than naval patrols and economic sanctions; it demands a partner with scale, proximity, and political legitimacy. Among all contenders, India stands alone," Stacey Glaser wrote in One World Outlook.
India, the report details, is uniquely situated to challenge Beijing’s reach as it shares a 2100-mile land border with China and sits astride the Indian Ocean — through which a significant share of global trade, including China's energy imports, must pass. Unlike US allies such as Japan or Australia, India can influence both
[IANS/NS]
