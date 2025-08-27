By Sandy Tolan

On a November day in a remote corner of the Dominican Republic, a line of trucks rolled across a vast sugarcane plantation and pulled up at a cluster of rickety shacks and barracks. The settlement, known to residents as Batey Hoyo de Puerco, or Pig Hole, was home to an estimated 230 Haitian cane cutters and their families.

Men with hammers and iron mallets stepped out of the trucks, accompanied by armed security guards. They worked for the billion-dollar Central Romana corporation, one of the biggest suppliers of raw sugar to the United States. Their cane is packaged as Domino sugar and folded into Hershey’s chocolate and other manufacturers’ sweets.

The workers’ job on that scorching day: knock down the slumping tin-roof structures and make way for bulldozers to finish the demolition. Within days, Hoyo de Puerco was flattened and its residents loaded onto trucks and distributed to nearby settlements, some with little or no warning or explanation.

“They didn’t tell me anything,” said one former resident, who like others requested anonymity out of fear of retaliation from the company. “They just came and started breaking houses.” She and other former residents said some families were separated in the relocation. “Now I am far from my mother,” she said.