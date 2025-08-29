Global ‘8888’ protests highlight continuing resistance against junta rule in Myanmar

By Mong Palatino

Protests were held in Myanmar and various cities across the world to mark the 37th anniversary of the August 8, 1988, uprising for democracy (which came to be known as “8888”) and to call for the ousting of the junta, which grabbed power through a military coup in February 2021.

The “8888” uprising is regarded as an important event that led the military to stage a coup before calling for elections in 1990. Many students and young activists who actively joined the resistance became leaders of the pro-democracy movement that challenged the military dictatorship.

The 2021 coup led to the brutal crackdown on media, political parties, and pro-democracy forces. As of August 22, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners has documented 7,120 killings and 29,580 arrests over the past four years. Around 22,334 are still languishing in various prison facilities.

In 2022, protesters in Yangon carrying umbrellas with the Burmese number “8888” (၈၈၈၈) printed on them were arrested for opposing the coup.

This year, the Yangon Strike Group called on Myanmar citizens and solidarity groups in various countries to organize a similar “8888 Umbrella strike” in support of the resistance against the junta rule. The protest theme, “The unfinished 8888 — Together we struggle for people’s liberation,” aims to raise awareness about the continuing struggle against the dictatorship. A media report quoted a representative of the Yangon People’s Strike about the aim of the protest.