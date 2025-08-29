Global ‘8888’ protests highlight continuing resistance against junta rule in Myanmar

By Mong Palatino
Protests were held in Myanmar and various cities across the world to mark the 37th anniversary of the August 8, 1988, uprising for democracy (which came to be known as “8888”) and to call for the ousting of the junta, which grabbed power through a military coup in February 2021.
The “8888” uprising is regarded as an important event that led the military to stage a coup before calling for elections in 1990. Many students and young activists who actively joined the resistance became leaders of the pro-democracy movement that challenged the military dictatorship.
The 2021 coup led to the brutal crackdown on media, political parties, and pro-democracy forces. As of August 22, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners has documented 7,120 killings and 29,580 arrests over the past four years. Around 22,334 are still languishing in various prison facilities.
In 2022, protesters in Yangon carrying umbrellas with the Burmese number “8888” (၈၈၈၈) printed on them were arrested for opposing the coup.
This year, the Yangon Strike Group called on Myanmar citizens and solidarity groups in various countries to organize a similar “8888 Umbrella strike” in support of the resistance against the junta rule. The protest theme, “The unfinished 8888 — Together we struggle for people’s liberation,” aims to raise awareness about the continuing struggle against the dictatorship. A media report quoted a representative of the Yangon People’s Strike about the aim of the protest.
Tayzar San, a pro-democracy leader, was also quoted by the media. “[On this date], we will continue to march together until the very end of this unfinished, arduous journey toward [completing] the people’s revolution [for democracy],”
Numerous “8888 umbrella strikes” were held in France, South Korea, Australia, the United States, Dubai, and Prague, from August 5–7. Protests were also held in resistance-controlled areas of Sagaing Region and other areas in Myanmar.
Despite the tight security measures imposed by junta forces, a protest was also organized in Yangon by opposition forces, including the Yangon People’s Strike and the Yangon Revolutionary Four Brothers, and local residents. “The fascist military dictatorship, which is killing and annihilating the people as if they were enemies to maintain its grip on power, must be rooted out,” the groups declared.
In an interview with Fortify Rights, protest leader Pyan Hlwar shared the inspiration for the 2022 umbrella strike.
His participation in the protest led to his arrest and detention. He continued to call for civil disobedience after his release from prison.
Kyaw Zwa Moe, executive editor of The Irrawaddy, an exiled Burmese media outlet, wrote about the similarities and differences between the 1988 and 2021 uprisings in Myanmar. He noted the role of online technologies in enabling wider participation of the people in the pro-democracy movement.
He summed up the legacy of “8888” and its lesson for today’s generation of activists.
The embassies of Sweden, Norway, and the US released statements honoring the legacy of “8888.”
(GlobalVoices/NS)
