'It Changed My Life': 10 Years On, Europe's Refugee Crisis Casts A Long Shadow

By Ray Furlong

Crouched on a curb in a parking lot, smoking furiously, Majedeldin Abdulhai was gathering strength for the next leg of a journey that had already almost killed him.

It was August 2015, and for weeks hundreds of thousands of people had been traveling from Turkey through the Balkans and on to seek asylum in Western Europe.

At the time, it was the biggest movement of people within Europe since World War II. For countries at all stages in the chain, the crisis caused major disruptions that continue to shape their politics and society today.

I took the same route for RFE/RL, telling the stories of those seeking safety and a new life, and of those helping them along the way. Ten years on, I've followed up to hear what happened next.'I Had No Choice'

Abdulhai was an English literature student from Aleppo, Syria.

We met outside a cheap hotel in Belgrade accommodating refugees. Abdulhai recalled being plunged into the Aegean Sea after the rubber dingy he was traveling in was rammed by a military vessel.

"After two hours the Turkish Coast Guard came and took us," he said. "After that we went another way, to Marmaris in Turkey, and found a man who took us from Marmaris to Greece."

Abdulhai was now nervous about how he would make it through Hungary, which was building a fence to keep migrants out.

Now aged 30, he's living and working for a logistics company in Bad Kreuznach, Germany. No longer a smoker, he reflects on an unwanted "adventure" that began during a civil war fueled by foreign intervention.