Political drama by CM Vijayan: Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Global Ayyappa Summit

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28; Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Thursday termed the upcoming Global Ayyappa Summit a political drama by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The Global Ayyappa Summit, scheduled for September 20, to be held on the banks of the sacred Pampa River near Sabarimala, is part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB).

CM Vijayan will inaugurate the event, conceived as one of the largest spiritual congregations in South India.

On Thursday, the CM took potshots at the state BJP president and said he knew nothing about Kerala.

Chandrasekhar, however, retorted, saying, “I have never claimed to be a political scholar. I have climbed the sacred eighteen steps at Sabarimala 18 times. I have sufficient knowledge about Sabarimala. Unlike the Chief Minister, I have no desire to become a ‘scholar’ by reading Karl Marx."

The state BJP chief then questioned why Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was invited to the event and asked if the event was being organised merely to secure Hindu votes.