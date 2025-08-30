Goodbye, Lenin Street: Kyrgyzstan Continues Drive To Dismantle Monuments To Soviet Legacy

By Farangis Najibullah and Azattyq Asia

Continuing a drive that Russian lawmakers have previously slammed as "de-russification," Kyrgyzstan has taken down two more statues of Soviet leader Vladimir Lenin and removed his name from several streets and schools.

Officials in the southern city of Osh removed towering 25-meter Lenin statue -- the tallest in Central Asia -- in June. Days later, another Lenin monument was lifted off its pedestal in the neighboring Jalal-Abat region.

In July, Lenin Street in central Osh was renamed for Alymbek Datka, a prominent 19th-century Kyrgyz political figure. Local authorities say the Lenin statue, which stood as a major landmark of Osh for 50 years, will be replaced by a 95-meter national flagpole.

The Kyrgyz government has proposed renaming all Lenin Streets across the country and replacing them with references to Manas, a legendary Kyrgyz hero.