Trump’s Tariff Hike Fuels India’s ‘Go Swadeshi’ Push; McDonald’s, Pepsi Risk Losing Key Market

Following the Trump Administration’s unreasonable 50% tariff hike on Indian goods, Yoga Guru Ramdev called for a nationwide boycott of American products. He said Indians should stop using all U.S.-made goods. As a result, major American multinational companies now face the threat of losing access to one of their largest markets.

The tariff, which came into effect on 27 August 2025, was raised from 25% to 50%. The U.S. had earlier warned India against buying Russian oil, but India declined, citing national interest. In retaliation, President Trump imposed a higher tariff. This sparked strong reactions from Indian leaders. Ramdev Baba urged citizens to boycott American food chains such as Pepsi, Coca-Cola, Subway, KFC, and McDonald’s. He said no Indian should be seen at these outlets and warned that such a boycott could create chaos in America. He accused Trump of “political bullying, hooliganism, and dictatorship,” calling the tariff move an insult to India.