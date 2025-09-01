PM Modi joins SCO family photograph in China ahead of major summit

Tianjin, Sep 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday joined world leaders for the official Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Family Photograph in Tianjin, China, marking a key diplomatic moment on the sidelines of the regional summit.

The image, symbolising unity and cooperation among member states, included prominent leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other member state leaders.

The SCO Summit, hosted by China this year, is set to formally begin on Sunday.

The grouping, comprising eight member countries, focuses on political, economic, and security cooperation in the Eurasian region. It is the first time PM Modi has visited China in seven years, making the moment particularly significant as India and China cautiously navigate a complex bilateral relationship post-2020 border clashes.

During the summit's prelude, Prime Minister Modi was seen exchanging words with both President Xi and President Putin, indicating a return to active diplomacy. A particularly warm interaction was captured between PM Modi and Putin, who met with a visible show of camaraderie, hugging and holding hands, in a moment that stood out from the otherwise formal atmosphere.