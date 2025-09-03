Xi, Putin, And Kim Give Show Of Unity At China's Military Parade

China flexed its growing military might and its deepening ties with Russia with an extravagant military parade meant to showcase Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambition as the leader of an alternative, non-Western world order.

As the September 3 parade offered an image of military coordination and force -– including more than 10,000 highly choreographed personnel and hundreds of pieces of military hardware –- one of the most striking displays was images of Xi flanked by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they overlooked the 70-minute procession across Beijing's Tiananmen Square in an unprecedented show of solidarity.

Xi shook the hands of both leaders and chatted with the pair as they walked down a red carpet ahead of a group of more than 20 other foreign dignitaries from around the world toward the stage overlooking the parade that marked 80 years since the end of World War II.

"This could be seen as a watershed moment in the realignment of this Eurasian power bloc," Sari Arho Havren, an associate fellow at London's Royal United Services Institute, told RFE/RL. "Chinese diplomacy is always heavily choreographed, but there is substance here too in showing North Korea's strategic value for China alongside Russia."

Following the show of unity that included the first-ever scenes of Xi, Putin, and Kim together at an event, the Russian and North Korean leaders held their own their meeting after traveling to the talks together by car from the parade grounds.

