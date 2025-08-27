A Brazilian influencer warns how social media algorithms may help predators target children

In four days, a video published by a Brazilian influencer at the beginning of August reached over 26 million views, became a topic of discussion online and offline, and brought a new angle to the discussion on the regulation of tech platforms in the country. The subject: children emulating adult behavior online, and who profits from it.

“Felca,” as Felipe Bressanim is known on the internet, has 17.9 million followers on Instagram, 6.8 million on TikTok and 6.2 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. The video “adultização” opens with a trigger warning for content such as child sexual abuse, pedophilia, and early sexualization. As TV channel Globo News defined, the term is used to describe when children and teenagers are prematurely exposed to adult behavior, responsibilities and expectations.

In the video, the influencer presents cases of individuals who often feature underage people in their posts. One of them is from a mother who sold graphic videos and pictures of her teenage daughter, on Telegram, after followers asked for more content of her, he says.

Another one is Hytalo Santos, an influencer who had over 18 million followers on Instagram, known for frequently recording content with children and teens. One of the girls who became famous on his profile first appeared there when she was 12 years old, according to Felca. He claims the more the audience engaged with her, the more often she would show up in Santos’s videos, in situations such as dancing, sleeping with her underage boyfriend or after her breast implant surgery. Now 17, she grew up in front of a camera and the internet.

Both she and Santos, who was already under investigation by the public prosecutor in the state of Paraíba, had their accounts suspended by Instagram after Felca’s video. Santos was also arrested on accusations of human trafficking and exploiting minors. Parents of teens and children who authorized their appearances are under investigation.