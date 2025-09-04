UNGA commemorates Int'l Day against Nuclear Tests

United Nations, Sep 4: The UN General Assembly (UNGA) met to commemorate and promote the International Day against Nuclear Tests.

"Today's commemoration takes place in a world overshadowed by conflict, mistrust and the looming shadow of nuclear weapons," said Izumi Nakamitsu, UN Undersecretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs, on behalf of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, at the conference on Wednesday.

As trust between states continues to erode and investments in arsenals rise, the prohibition of all nuclear explosive testing is not merely a technical or procedural matter, she said. "It is a moral and strategic necessity."

Robert Floyd, executive secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) Organization, said that 80 years after the first nuclear test and the bombings of Japan's Hiroshima and Nagasaki cities during World War II, not even one nuclear weapon has exploded in war around the world, reports Xinhua news agency.