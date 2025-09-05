Hungary Probing Missing Critical Components From 8 MiG Jets

Hungarian authorities have launched a probe into the disappearance of key components from eight MiG-29 fighter jets and whether the parts may have ended up in Ukraine.

Sources told RFE/RL's Hungarian Service that components found missing from the planes include electronics that control location and weapons systems in the aircraft.

They added that Interior Ministry officials suspect the theft of the parts may have been orchestrated by those inside the Kecskemet military airport where the decommissioned planes are parked.

Hungarian media Bikk, which first reported on the issue, said unknown individuals cut through the perimeter fence of the airport, drove onto the base, and gained access to the aircraft. About 20 Soviet-era MiG-29s, formerly in service with the Hungarian Air Force, are thought to be at the airport.