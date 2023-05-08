MIG-21 aircraft crashed in Rajasthan

Early in the morning, aircraft MiG-21 crashed near Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Three persons lost their lives and one was seriously injured in this accident, due to his severe injuries, it might be challenging for him to survive. Everyone gathered nearby to heard aircraft explode.

The pilot was saved by the rescue team and taken to a hospital. Although the rescue effort is still ongoing and this is not the first time aircraft has crashed, there have been numerous aircraft crashes before this, the pilot was not seriously harmed during the crash. One such incident resulted in the death of a pilot.