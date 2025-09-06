Myanmar’s Suu Kyi faces worsening health in military custody, son says

The son of former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Friday that his mother is suffering from health problems and needs urgent medical attention, appealing for her release from military custody.

Kim Aris told Reuters that the 80-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate had asked to see a cardiologist about a month ago, but that he wasn’t able to determine if that request had been granted.

“I am extremely worried,” he said, according to Reuters. “There is no way of verifying if she is even alive.”

Aris said that his mother also suffered from bone and gum issues, and that she was likely injured in a March earthquake that killed more than 3,700 people.

Myanmar’s government has not responded to requests for comment, Reuters reports.