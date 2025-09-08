Beyond labels: Memory, identity, and the Palestinian experience

Or perhaps it means the Jerusalemite Palestinian holding the surreal status of “permanent resident” in their own city — a legal fiction that treats them as foreign nationals in their own birthplace, revocable if you live abroad too long, work in another country, or even marry outside the city? Or could it be the Palestinian in Jordan carrying a temporary passport — a document that lets you cross borders but grants no political rights in the place that issued it — a limbo masquerading as nationality?

And then there are the Palestinians who hold Israeli citizenship. Citizens, yes, but of the state that forcibly displaced their ancestors and continues to discriminate against them. Their citizenship is not a guarantee of equality, but a constant reminder that they live under, and are answerable to, a system that ranks them as less.

Lastly, the Palestinians in exile, holding foreign passports. They live in the paradox of being fully documented but forcibly displaced. They might be “stateless” only in the political sense, and their papers may open any borders, except those that could return them home.

The limits of legal frameworks

Each of these realities wears a different legal name, yet they all point to the same deliberate system that fragments us as a nation, restricts our movement, and intentionally targets our national movement. In the language of international law, statelessness is a defect, a legal gap to be fixed with the right paperwork. In the language of Palestinian history, statelessness is a political tool, an enforced condition that serves colonial, military, and geopolitical agendas.

International law, as applied, may recognise the fact of our “statelessness” but seldom the cause. Our statelessness, our refugeehood, our revocable residencies, our temporary passports, our second-class citizenships, all of it, is not an accident of history or law. They are the deliberate products of settler colonialism, designed to further an imperialist political agenda at the expense of the people and the land they illegally occupy.

So, when someone asks me if I am “stateless”, my answer will always be I am Palestinian. That is the only political identity that matters to me. It is not a romantic declaration or a symbolic gesture; it is the only accurate descriptor of our political and historical reality. The world may insist on measuring me by what papers I hold, but those papers have never determined who I am. For that, it is crucial to always remind the world that every document we carry, every status we hold, is provisional, conditional, and often revocable. Only the assertion of our identity as Palestinians withstands these manipulations.

I understand the need to use it strategically. The international system responds to categories. Statelessness is recognised, documented, counted. It can be invoked in legal claims and UN resolutions. However, using it comes at a cost. It forces us to translate our struggle into the grammar of victimhood, trading the political for the administrative.

The Palestinian experience exposes the limits of international legal frameworks. Legal instruments classify us, track us, document us, yet fail to dismantle the systems that produced our “statelessness.” Article 1 of the 1954 Statelessness Convention may formally recognise some of us as “stateless,” but it does not address the political theft underpinning our marginalisation.

Temporary passports, permanent residencies, or UNRWA registration are treated as solutions, but they are not. They are forms of containment and mechanisms created by institutions to manage a population whose destruction they continue to facilitate. A nation whose very existence challenges the settler-colonial order.

If we are to use this language, it must be on our own terms. Statelessness, for us, is not just a lack of nationality. It is the legal face of a political crime. It is the checkpoint that stands between a mother and her child’s school. It is the siege that turns the Mediterranean into a wall. It is the bureaucrat’s stamp that decides whether you can attend your father’s funeral. It is, above all, the refusal to let us live as a nation in our homeland, which was forcibly stolen from us.