North Korea to unveil policy of pursuing both nuclear forces, conventional weapons

Seoul, Sep 13: North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has said Pyongyang will unveil a policy of simultaneously pursuing nuclear forces and conventional weapons at the North's upcoming party congress, state media reported on Saturday.

Kim made the remarks during his inspection of the armoured defensive weapons institute and the electronic weapons institute under the Academy of Defence Sciences on Thursday and Friday, reports Yonhap, quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The North's leader stressed the need to continue to "modernise" the conventional armed forces to build a powerful army as he reviewed the development of new armoured vehicles and electronic weapons.

Kim said, "The ninth Congress of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) would put forward the policy of simultaneously pushing forward the building of nuclear forces and conventional armed forces in the field of building up national defence," the KCNA said.

North Korea earlier said it approved a plan to convene the ninth party congress at the WPK's plenary meeting in June, without disclosing other details.

North Korea's last party congress, a key party event held every five years, was held in January 2021, where the regime unveiled a list of sophisticated weapons Kim had vowed to develop, including military spy satellites and solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles.