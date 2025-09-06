MBBS doctor shoots himself in head in Muzaffarpur

Patna, Sep 6: A 25-year-old MBBS doctor from Muzaffarpur allegedly shot himself in the head using a double-barrelled gun in Muzaffarpur late on Friday night, just days after failing his PG examination.

The painful incident occurred at his residence in Jaitpur Colony, under the jurisdiction of Qazi Mohammadpur police station.

The deceased has been identified as Dr. Ashutosh Kumar Chandra, who had recently joined a private hospital in the city after completing his MBBS studies.

According to family members, Ashutosh returned from duty around 6 P.M. on Friday, had evening snacks with his family, and later went to his room. A short while later, he allegedly shot himself in the head using a double-barrelled gun.

Relatives rushed to his aid and informed the police immediately. He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“Ashutosh was a friendly and hardworking person. He had just begun his career in medicine. About ten days ago, his PG examination result came, in which he did not pass. Since then, he appeared stressed,” a family member said.