US presses G7 to tighten measures against Russia

Washington, Sep 13: The US pressed its G7 partners to adopt tougher measures against Russia, urging them to impose tariffs on countries that continue to buy Russian oil.

In a joint call with G7 finance ministers, US Ambassador Jamieson Greer and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, on Friday, echoed President Donald Trump’s demand that allies step up efforts to cut off Moscow’s energy revenues, which Washington says are fuelling the war in Ukraine.

“Only with a unified effort that cuts off the revenues funding Putin’s war machine at the source will we be able to apply sufficient economic pressure to end the senseless killing,” Greer and Bessent said in a statement after the call.

The officials said the US has already moved ahead with punitive tariffs on nations that continue importing Russian oil, describing the policy as a cornerstone of Trump’s strategy to force Moscow to the negotiating table. They urged other G7 members — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom — to follow suit.