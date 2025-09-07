Putin Warns Against Foreign Troops In Ukraine As Europe Tries To Finalize 'Reassurance Force'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned against the deployment of any foreign troops into Ukraine, declaring they would be "legitimate targets," in a blunt warning to Kyiv's Western allies as they look to agree on a "reassurance force."

Putin's comments during an economic forum in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok on September 5 came hours after leaders from a group of around 30 European countries -- along with Canada, Japan, and Australia -- met amid a continued struggle with the idea of deploying peacekeeping troops to Ukraine.

"If any troops appear there, especially now while fighting is ongoing, we assume that they will be legitimate targets," he said.

The leaders of the so-called Coalition of the Willing met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris on September 4 to try and hammer out details of post-war security guarantees for Ukraine once a peace agreement is reached with Russia to end the Kremlin's full-scale invasion.

French President Emmanuel Macron, who hosted the September 4 talks, said 26 countries had committed to sending troops "as a reassurance force in Ukraine or to be present on the ground, at sea, or in the air."

"In the coming days, we will finalize American support for these security guarantees. The United States, as I said, was involved in all stages of the process," Macron said.

The United States has yet to commit to a clear post-war role, although most participants regard Washington's participation as crucial to backstopping the allies' efforts.

Speaking on September 4 at a Prague conference hosted by the International Institute for Strategic Studies, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, who attended the Paris meeting via video link, insisted Russia would not have a veto over the deployment of foreign peacekeeping troops.

"Why are we interested in what Russia thinks about troops in Ukraine?" Rutte said. "It's a sovereign country."

"Russia has nothing to do with this," he said. "I think we really have to stop making Putin too powerful."

Michael Carpenter, a former White House national-security adviser and ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, suggested the Europeans were being naive about Moscow's position.

"While European leaders claim Putin doesn’t get to decide on the deployment of a reassurance force, that is belied by the fact that no country is willing to deploy to Ukraine absent a cease-fire, which of course Russia must agree to," he told RFE/RL.

"The risk is therefore very real that the Coalition of [the] Willing is providing Ukraine with a Potemkin security guarantee that will very much depend on Moscow's acquiescence," he said.