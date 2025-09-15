Afghanistan’s Taliban Rulers Claim Prisoner Exchange Deal Near With US

Afghanistan’s de-facto Taliban rulers said they have reached agreement with visiting US officials on an exchange of prisoners, although no details were given and Washington has not yet confirmed that a deal has been struck.

Following the September 13 meeting, the Taliban released photos of the meeting in Kabul involving US President Donald Trump’s special envoy for hostage affairs, Adam Boehler, and Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.

"Adam Boehler, referring to the issue of detained citizens between Afghanistan and the United States, said that both countries will exchange prisoners," Taliban Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Ghani Baradar's office said after the meeting.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not confirm that an exchange was imminent, saying only that Boehler had gone to Kabul to "explore what's possible."

"Our special envoy for people unlawfully detained has been having conversations for a while," Rubio told reporters as he departed Washington for a trip to the Middle East.

"Obviously, it will be the president's decision in terms of any trades or any exchanges, but we most certainly want any Americans or anyone who's being unlawfully detained to be released. And so he went there to explore what that would look like,” Rubio said.

Taliban government spokesman Hamdullah Fitrat wrote on X that "both sides emphasized that they will continue to discuss various existing and future issues in bilateral relations, especially those citizens who are imprisoned in both countries.”

The Taliban Foreign Ministry said in a statement that discussions centered on bilateral relations with the United States and the need to continue talks, particularly related to the issue of prisoner exchanges.