New H-1B visa rules to choke US innovation, turbocharge India's growth: Amitabh Kant

New Delhi, Sep 20 US President Donald Trump’s decision to impose $100,000 annual fee on H-1B visa will chock innovation in America, while benefitting Indian IT and tech firms, former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said on Saturday.

In a major setback for Indian tech professionals working in the United States and top tech companies, Trump has signed a proclamation to significantly curtail the H-1B visa programme.

“Donald Trump’s $100,000 H-1B fee will choke US innovation, and turbocharge India’s. By slamming the door on global talent, America pushes the next wave of labs, patents, innovation and startups to Bangalore and Hyderabad, Pune and Gurgaon,” Kant posted on X social media platform.

He further stated that India’s finest doctors, engineers, scientists and innovators have an opportunity to contribute to India’s growth and progress towards Viksit Bharat.

“America’s loss will be India’s gain,” he noted.

Entrepreneur and investor Kunal Bahl said that because of the new H1-B rules, a tremendous number of talented individuals are going to be headed back to India.