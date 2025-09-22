Global High-Level Meeting to Uphold Humanity in War to be Held in 2026

United Nations, Sep 22: A global high-level meeting to uphold humanity in war, to be co-hosted by Brazil, China, France, Jordan, Kazakhstan and South Africa, together with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), will be held in 2026, according to a joint statement.

In the lead up to the meeting, the six countries and the ICRC ask all states to consider: starting with international humanitarian law (IHL) at home, by officially allocating adequate resources to invest in and ensure compliance with IHL; advancing the integration of IHL into national legislation and conflict preparedness; and formally joining the Global Initiative to galvanise political commitment for IHL (Global IHL Initiative), engaging actively in the consultations, and encouraging others to do the same.

The statement noted that a year ago, the six countries and the ICRC launched the Global IHL Initiative, driven by a deep sense of responsibility and urgency to act decisively to stem the tide of violations of international humanitarian law, reports Xinhua news agency.