Venezuela's Nobel Peace Prize highlights the country’s democratic struggle

This story originally appeared on Global Voices on October 30, 2025.

María Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition politician who has been in hiding since January this year, was awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, October 10. Her award marks Venezuela’s first individual Nobel Prize in any category; she is the second Latin American woman (after Guatemala’s Rigoberta Menchú) and the 19th individual female laureate in the prize's 124-year old history.

While Machado’s political career spans three decades, the Nobel Prize recognized her leadership during the Venezuelan 2024 presidential election, when she spearheaded one of Venezuela’s most ambitious civic electoral monitoring efforts: a nationwide initiative that proved essential in documenting and verifying Nicolás Maduro’s extensive electoral fraud.

The committee said, “As the leader of the democracy movement in Venezuela, Maria Corina Machado is one of the most extraordinary examples of civilian courage in Latin America in recent times.” It added that Machado has been “a key, unifying figure in a political opposition that was once deeply divided,” but managed to find common ground when it came to advocating for free elections and representative government: “This is precisely what lies at the heart of democracy: our shared willingness to defend the principles of popular rule, even though we disagree.”

When Machado received the call at 3:00 a.m. local time, she could hardly believe the news. Her first words reflected the scale of the social organization that had emerged during the 2024 elections: “I thank you deeply, but I hope you understand this is a movement — an achievement of an entire society. I am just one person. I certainly don’t deserve it,” she told Kristian Berg Harpviken, secretary of the Nobel Committee, in a clip shared on social media.

Reactions to Machado’s win have been both supportive and critical. She continues to live in hiding following her brief and violent abduction by official security forces in January 2025, interacting with followers and journalists only through social media or video calls. Her restricted movement means she cannot freely engage with either her critics or her supporters to defend or explain herself.

A career defined by defiance; a campaign under siege

Machado is no newcomer to Venezuelan politics. A 58-year-old industrial engineer from Caracas, she first entered the public arena in 2002 through Súmate, an NGO devoted to electoral monitoring. The organization gained prominence after leading a campaign that gathered 3.2 million signatures to trigger the 2004 recall referendum against then-president Hugo Chávez.

Machado later pursued elected office, serving as an independent member of parliament from 2011 to 2014. In 2012, she founded Vente Venezuela, a center-right political movement that promotes liberal economic policies and individual freedoms. As El País noted in 2023, her political vision evokes that of Margaret Thatcher or Ronald Reagan. Today, Vente Venezuela remains unrecognized as an official party by the country’s electoral authority and has become the most severely persecuted party in Venezuela.