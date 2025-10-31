South Korea: Lee Meets China's Xi for 1st Time at APEC Summit Venue

Gyeongju, Oct 31: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung met Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first time on Friday as Xi attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

Lee welcomed Xi upon his arrival at the Gyeongju Hwabaek International Convention Centre, the main summit venue, at around 10 a.m. before the first session began.

As Xi approached Lee at the entrance of the summit hall, Lee greeted the Chinese leader with a smile and a brief "Welcome" as they shook hands for their photo session.

"I hope your way here was not too inconvenient," Lee said as he guided Xi into the hall.

Lee also greeted other visiting counterparts and participating guests, including Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Russia's Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk and Khalid bin Mohamed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates.

Clad in a blue tie and navy suit, Lee waited to greet the APEC leaders and participants beginning at 9:15 a.m. with a light smile, Yonhap news agency reported.

Xi arrived in South Korea Thursday for a three-day state visit, marking his first visit to the country in 11 years. The two leaders are scheduled to hold their first summit on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Lee Jae Myung called for closer cooperation among member economies of the APEC to tackle shared challenges amid a shifting free trade order and rising global economic uncertainty.

Lee made the remarks in his opening address at the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, which brought together the leaders of the 21 member economies along with representatives of several international organisations.

"We all stand at a critical turning point as the international order undergoes rapid transformation," Lee said.

"The free trade order is facing sweeping changes and global economic uncertainty is intensifying, and the momentum for trade and investment is weakening."

