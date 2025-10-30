South Korea President Lee, Takaichi Hold 1st Summit to Discuss Bilateral Ties

Gyeongju (South Korea), Oct 30: South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday held his first summit talks with Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) gathering in the southeastern city of Gyeongju.

Takaichi arrived in South Korea for a three-day visit, days after becoming Japan's first female leader.

Their meeting was closely watched as the talks will serve as a key barometer for the future of the two neighbours' relations, which had improved significantly under her two predecessors, Yonhap news agency reported.

Takaichi's visit comes amid rising uncertainty in Seoul-Tokyo relations following her election as Japan's first female leader, who is widely known for her hawkish stance on past history issues stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

She landed at Gimhae International Airport in the southeastern port city of Busan at 2:48 p.m. after departing Tokyo earlier in the day.

Takaichi has described South Korea as a key partner and expressed her fondness for Korean seaweed and dramas during a press conference on the day of her inauguration, in what was seen as a move to ease Seoul's concerns.