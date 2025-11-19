International Men’s Day: The Hidden Battles Men Fight Everyday Beyond Stereotypes

How did International Men’s Day begin?

The celebration of International Men’s Day goes back to 1999. In the Caribbean island of Trinidad and Tobago, a history lecturer at the University of the West Indies, Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, proposed a day to celebrate “positive male role models” and to focus on men’s health and wellbeing. The date, 19th November, was chosen because it marked a local sporting event that brought communities together and also happened to be his father’s birthday.



The day is now celebrated all over the world by hosting public talks, health drives and events that highlight men’s roles in families, workplaces and communities. Dr. Teelucksingh has said, “I realized there was no day for men. Some have said that there is Father's Day, but what about young boys, teenagers and men who are not fathers?” The aim of the official International Men’s Day organisation is to promote positive male role models, raise awareness about male suicide and address other prevalent issues and discrimination faced by men.

Why the International Men’s Day Matters

The very concept of celebrating men may sound generic, but it has significantly impacted the way society sees them. There is a major health gap when it comes to men, as they die younger than women do in most countries. The causes include accidents, workplace injuries, alcohol-related diseases and suicide. They often get overlooked because they do not convey their feelings, which results in mental issues like depression and anxiety. Many keep to themselves to maintain the “strong man” image that society expects from the gender.



Men are always considered the breadwinners, the strong ones who “do not cry”, as emotional expression does not align with society’s expectations of masculinity. Men are often ignored when it comes to domestic abuse, as the focus tends to fall exclusively on female victims. This day encourages society to recognise the roles of men that rarely make headlines in everyday life.