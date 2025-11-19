International Men’s Day: The Hidden Battles Men Fight Everyday Beyond Stereotypes

International Men’s Day celebrates men’s contributions and promotes positive masculinity.
Men face silent emotional and societal pressures that often go unnoticed.
The day highlights how patriarchal norms also harm men’s mental and emotional well-being.
The world witnesses several conversations surrounding gender, equality, and well-being. There is this one day that quietly asks us to pause and turn our focus toward a group that is often overlooked, “Men.” The day is celebrated as International Men’s Day that falls on 19th November. It is not about grand celebration or commercial hype, but a silent acknowledgement of all the men around us whose efforts to shape a family and society as a whole often go unnoticed. Conversations about men are often limited to either glorifying their strength or criticizing their power, and amidst all this, the real, complex stories of love, silent support, private struggle, and perseverance get overshadowed.
The day serves as a reminder to recognise the contributions and understand the challenges of these individuals who exist in our lives as fathers, brothers, friends, colleagues and many more, silently supporting us. The uncomfortable truth that we fail to address is that patriarchy, while it may privilege men in many ways, also silently leaves invisible wounds often left unspoken. So, this day serves as a way to discover them in their truest form, honestly and compassionately, along with celebrating them.
The celebration of International Men’s Day goes back to 1999. In the Caribbean island of Trinidad and Tobago, a history lecturer at the University of the West Indies, Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, proposed a day to celebrate “positive male role models” and to focus on men’s health and wellbeing. The date, 19th November, was chosen because it marked a local sporting event that brought communities together and also happened to be his father’s birthday.
The day is now celebrated all over the world by hosting public talks, health drives and events that highlight men’s roles in families, workplaces and communities. Dr. Teelucksingh has said, “I realized there was no day for men. Some have said that there is Father's Day, but what about young boys, teenagers and men who are not fathers?” The aim of the official International Men’s Day organisation is to promote positive male role models, raise awareness about male suicide and address other prevalent issues and discrimination faced by men.
The very concept of celebrating men may sound generic, but it has significantly impacted the way society sees them. There is a major health gap when it comes to men, as they die younger than women do in most countries. The causes include accidents, workplace injuries, alcohol-related diseases and suicide. They often get overlooked because they do not convey their feelings, which results in mental issues like depression and anxiety. Many keep to themselves to maintain the “strong man” image that society expects from the gender.
Men are always considered the breadwinners, the strong ones who “do not cry”, as emotional expression does not align with society’s expectations of masculinity. Men are often ignored when it comes to domestic abuse, as the focus tends to fall exclusively on female victims. This day encourages society to recognise the roles of men that rarely make headlines in everyday life.
The patriarchal society has conferred power on men in many domains, but this also comes with expectations and risks that affect them negatively. The “toxic masculinity” that portrays men as rigid and self-reliant often forbids them from seeking help related to mental and physical health problems. This results in higher suicide rates among men and late detection of many diseases. They are also more prone to injury and death due to the nature of their work.
Society often takes time to believe a man who comes forward to express the violence or sexual assault he has been subjected to. They face issues in gaining support even from fellow men, contributing to their social isolation. Men who do express vulnerability or choose caregiving roles are labelled as “feminine.” This creates problems for men in handling relationships, as they find it difficult to show their true feelings. They often silently choose to care for others.
Time and again, patriarchy has been challenged to help women gain their foothold in society and express their opinions, but this very system has also silenced the feelings of men. Men are often expected to be emotionally tough, and those who deviate from that path face ostracism, discrimination and even violence. These issues need to be acknowledged, as doing so contributes to a more humane feminist argument that gender liberation improves life for everyone.
As a society, we should create an environment that feels safe for men to express their feelings. A place where they can cry when they want to, without the pressure of being judged. Men subjected to violence should be heard more and provided with the necessary support.
The day enables us to blend recognition with accountability for a better tomorrow, to move beyond oppositional frames, and to build policies and cultures that reduce suffering for everyone. International Men’s Day acts as a celebration that does not allow us to ignore gender injustice but focuses on it in a broader sense, where every person lives safer, healthier and emotionally honest lives regardless of gender.
