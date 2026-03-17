As purges continue, Xi's long-term Taiwan ambitions remain unchanged: Report

"Regardless of current disruptions, analysts contend that Xi’s long-term ambitions regarding Taiwan remain unchanged. Beijing continues to view annexation as a national priority. United States intelligence assessments and defence officials often reference the '2027 readiness goal', suggesting Xi has instructed the PLA to develop the capability to invade Taiwan by that year. For the Indo-Pacific, the result is increased uncertainty. While purges could temporarily reduce the likelihood of conflict, they also create conditions that could heighten regional instability," the Indo-Pacific Defense Forum report stated.