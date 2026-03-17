Australian parliament moves cross-party motion raising concern over human rights in Tibet

It also expresses deep concern over the Chinese Government's "repressive policies" in Tibet "aimed at eradicating the distinct cultural and religious identity" of the Tibetan people, including plans to interfere in the centuries-old spiritual tradition concerning the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama. The motion urged the Chinese Government to recognise the fundamental human rights of Tibetan people and to enter into genuine dialogue, without precondition, with the Dalai Lama with a view to achieving long-term peace and freedom in Tibet.