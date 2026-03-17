Canadian dream held hostage as fear grips Punjabi builders in Vancouver: Report

“Canada’s reputation as a safe, welcoming nation is eroding before our eyes. Successful immigrants who came here to build lives and contribute to the economy — through construction, real estate, and small businesses — are now fleeing cities or curtailing their ambitions out of fear. Projects stall, economic activity slows, and entire neighbourhoods live under a shadow of intimidation. When law-abiding citizens must erase their public presence to avoid becoming victims, something fundamental has failed,” it stated.