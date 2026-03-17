Hezbollah has fired 2,000 missiles, rockets, and drones at Israeli civilians in last two weeks: Gideon Saar

"These are the same Israelis who for an entire year were forced to leave their homes due to relentless Hezbollah fire, yet the statement ignores their suffering. In the last two weeks, Hezbollah has fired approximately 2,000 missiles, rockets, and drones at Israeli civilians. Would the citizens of the countries that signed this statement agree to live under such terror? If these democracies were attacked in this way, would they accept a distorted symmetry between 'all parties' - equating a democratic state defending its citizens with a terror organization that has taken control over a neighbouring state?" the Israeli FM questioned.