Pakistan: Rights body expresses concern over continued detention of Baloch leaders

"Any perception of bias within judicial proceedings not only affects the accused but also undermines public confidence in the justice system. Therefore urge the relevant judicial authorities, the legal community, and the Balochistan Bar Council to take this matter seriously and ensure that the concerns raised by the detainees are addressed in accordance with the law. The transfer of the cases to a neutral forum would be a necessary step to ensure that justice is not only done but is also seen to be done," it added.