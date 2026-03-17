Religious freedom in South Asia: India's pluralist framework in troubled neighbourhood

Against this backdrop, India’s record on religious freedom stands out in many respects. The country’s Constitution guarantees freedom of religion and envisions a secular state that treats all faiths equally. India’s social fabric includes large Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, and other communities living side by side. Compared with countries where religion plays an explicit constitutional role in governance, India’s legal framework formally provides broader protections and institutional space for pluralism. in January 2024, in the long-running case of Bilkis Bano, the Supreme Court quashed the Gujarat government’s decision to grant remission to 11 convicted men and ordered them back to prison. The judgement demonstrated the judiciary's willingness to challenge executive decisions that undermine justice for victims of communal violence. The Court again demonstrated this protective role in April 2024 when it stayed a lower-court ruling that had invalidated the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004. By intervening, the Supreme Court ensured that thousands of students enrolled in madrasas were not suddenly left without recognised educational pathways.