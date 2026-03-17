Shared values model under strain amid grey-zone conflicts, say experts at MPAGD 2026

On the second day, Brian Michael Jenkins, Senior Advisor to the President of the RAND Corporation, and Tejendra Khanna, Former Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, delivered special addresses. The session on “Disruptors and Proxies”, chaired by Prof. (Dr.) Sreeram Sundar Chaulia, Professor and Dean at the Jindal School of International Affairs and Director General of the Jindal India Institute, featured Daniel Benaim, Dr. Sagit Yehoshua, Research Fellow at the International Institute for Counterterrorism; Peter Knoope, Senior Associate Fellow at the Clingendael Institute; and Dr. Abhinav Pandya.