Confrontation with Afghanistan paradox of Pakistan's own making: Report

"The Taliban’s return to power was not an unforeseen accident but the outcome of a long conflict in which Pakistan played a central role. To present the Taliban solely as an external threat ignores the historical context that helped bring them to power. The 2026 confrontation between Pakistan and Taliban-ruled Afghanistan is therefore more than a border dispute or a counterterrorism crisis. It is the manifestation of a deeper strategic paradox. In confronting the Taliban, Pakistan is ultimately facing the long shadow of its own strategic decisions. It cannot escape the paradox that the instability it now seeks to contain is, in many respects, the product of policies it once pursued with confidence," the Homeland Security Today report stated.