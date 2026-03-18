Israel eliminates Iran's Intelligence Minister, warns of more 'significant surprises'

"Khatib played a significant role during the recent protests throughout Iran, including the arrest and killing of protestors and led terrorist activities against Israelis and Americans around the world. Similarly, he operated against Iranian citizens during the Mahsa Amini protests (2022–2023). The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence possesses advanced intelligence capabilities, overseeing surveillance, espionage, and the execution of covert operations worldwide, particularly against Israeli and Iranian citizens," the IDF posted on X.