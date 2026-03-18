Japanese PM Takaichi to visit US, hold talks with Trump

Prior to her visit to the US, Takaichi faced a difficult situation as Trump over the weekend said he wanted Japan and other nations to deploy warships to ensure the safety of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz. However, Trump on Tuesday announced that the US no longer required the naval support and expressed displeasure as Japan and other nations remained hesitant to agree to his repeated requests of deploying warships in the Strait of Hormuz, Kyodo News reported.