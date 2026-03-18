Pakistan making desperate attempts to influence intl coverage of its governance failures: Report

"The common thread is not the ideology of the outlet, but the usefulness of the story to the state. In the end, the larger implication is clear: Pakistan appears to be deliberately trying to suppress independent, fact based reporting that exposes its internal contradictions, security failures, and political vulnerabilities. When reporting aligns with the state, it is celebrated. When it is grounded in facts that challenge the official line, it becomes a problem to be managed. It suggests that Pakistan is not merely contesting criticism, but attempting to curb the space for independent journalism itself," the analyst added.