Pakistan: Rights body raises concern over 'arbitrary detention' of Baloch leaders

"Discussions highlighted the profound human cost of these policies, particularly the pain endured by families of the forcibly disappeared and those living under the weight of uncertainty and collective trauma. The prolonged and unlawful detention of leaders, including Mahrang, Bebarg Baloch, Sibghatullah Shah Ji, Gulzadi Baloch, and Bebow Baloch, was emphasised as a stark example of the challenges faced by individuals peacefully advocating for their constitutional and human rights," the BYC stated.