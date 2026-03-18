Report raises alarm over China's growing influence in Georgia's media landscape

Jeanne Cavelier, head of the RSF Eastern Europe and Central Asia desk, stated, "Beijing doesn’t need to open its own media outlets in Georgia: it uses local intermediaries to spread its narratives. This interference is not limited to disinformation; it also operates through the subtle integration of foreign state narratives and opaque influence relationships with certain media outlets. In Georgia’s weakened media landscape, these tactics help create an ecosystem in which authoritarian propaganda mutually reinforces itself, gradually eroding media pluralism."