Systematic failure, entrenched patriarchy fuels gender-based violence in Pakistan

“Patriarchy in Pakistan is not merely a social attitude but a deeply entrenched system that shapes laws, institutions, and everyday power relations, placing women in structurally subordinate positions and normalising violence as a means of control. From early childhood, restrictive codes of behaviour, rigid gender segregation, and the powerful ideology linking “family honour” to female virtue govern women’s lives, while abuses committed in the name of culture or religion are routinely excused or sanctified,” a report in UK-based newspaper 'Asian Lite' detailed.