Activists flag human rights violations by Pakistan in Balochistan at UNHRC session

"Families of the forcibly disappeared are being displaced, their homes being destroyed, and their assets seized and controlled by the military. These tactics are designed solely to silence those who raise their voices for their loved ones. Human rights violations in Balochistan are escalating at an alarming pace. Political and human rights activists are being silenced in brutal and inhumane ways. Mahrang Baloch, a human rights activist, is still imprisoned along with other BYC activists on fabricated charges," he stated.