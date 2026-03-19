All rhetoric, no action: Saudi Arabia realises Pakistan not dependable security partner

"The agreement, first signed with much fanfare, was framed as a partnership in which both nations would support each other in the event of external threats. Analysts at the time likened it to a NATO-style alliance, with the principle that aggression against one would be considered aggression against both. The pact was presented as a symbol of brotherhood and strategic alignment between a wealthy Gulf state and its South Asian partner, with Islamabad positioning itself as a reliable provider of security support," a report in South Africa's 'The Star' stated.