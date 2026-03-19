Arab nations condemn Iranian attacks on civilian, oil infrastructure, reaffirm support for Lebanon's security

The Ministers called on Iran to immediately halt its attacks and affirmed the necessity of respecting international law, international humanitarian law, and the principles of good neighbourliness, as a first step toward ending the escalation, achieving security and stability in the region, and promoting diplomacy as a means to resolve the crisis. The Ministers further emphasised that the future of relations with Iran depends on respecting the sovereignty of states and non-interference in their internal affairs, as well as "refraining from violating their sovereignty or their territories in any manner whatsoever", and not using or developing its military capabilities to "threaten countries" in the region.