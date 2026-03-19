Baloch rights body condemns Pakistan's ‘baseless allegations’ against activists

The BYC said that Balochistan’s Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and the Inspector General of Police, during a press conference on Wednesday, presented Farzana Zehri -- forcibly disappeared from Khuzdar district in December 2025 -- who, after more than three and a half months incommunicado, was made to speak against BYC and Sabiha, linking them to militant groups and alleged suicide attack training.