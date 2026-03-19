Sri Lanka cannot afford to overlook growing threat of transnational terrorism: Report

Since the end of the civil war, successive governments have not been able to honour commitments made to the EU. The Sirisena administration had committed to repeal the law in 2015 and had even drafted a replacement bill. However, the administration did not succeed in it after the decision was challenged in the Supreme Court. According to the report in Eurasia Review, the ruling National People’s Power (NPP) government has announced its intention to abolish “all oppressive acts", including the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) and ensure civil rights of people in all parts of the country.