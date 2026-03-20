Afghanistan accuses Pakistan of violating ceasefire along Durand Line

However, according to officials, Pakistani military forces fired over 70 artillery shells in Afghanistan's Kunar province, local media reported. Zia-ur-Rahman Spin Ghar, head of information at Kunar’s Department of Information and Culture, said 35 shells were fired in several areas, including Barikot, Dokalam and Tsongalai in Narai district, Ariana News reported. Furthermore, 37 shells were reported in parts of Manogai district. The authorities have urged residents to remain alert and seek shelter in safer areas as officials continue to monitor the situation.