Baloch group urges UNHRC to act against Pakistan’s human rights abuses in Balochistan

“In Balochistan, an entire people are being punished for existing. Under the guise of counterterrorism, the Pakistani state has turned law into a weapon, criminalising dissent, erasing lives, and silencing an entire nation. Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act has been misused to label Baloch students, activists, and human rights defenders as so-called proscribed persons. This label strips them of freedom, denies their right to travel, and places them under constant threat,” Mahra stressed.