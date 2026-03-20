China's assertiveness in South China Sea poses global security concern: Report

“China’s increasingly assertive posture in the South China Sea has become one of the most pressing geopolitical challenges of our time. At the heart of this dispute lies Vietnam, a nation with centuries of resistance against northern domination, now facing Beijing’s aggressive maritime expansion. The deterioration of relations between China and Vietnam is not simply a bilateral quarrel; it is a harbinger of instability across Southeast Asia, with global implications for freedom of navigation, international law, and regional security,” it detailed.